Naya Rivera's ex-husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Us magazine reports Ryan Dorsey and the late actress' estate are suing Ventura County in connection to her drowning on July 8 in Lake Piru, California. The suit alleges Rivera rented a boat that did not comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards, and that the lake did not have any signage that warned visitors of the dangerous conditions, including strong currents, high winds, and dropoffs.

"[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats," reads the legal document, obtained by Us. "Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices."

The suit also points out that more than two dozen people have drowned in Lake Piru since recreational facilities opened to the public in 1959.

Rivera was reported missing after Josey was found alone on the boat just several hours after she rented it. Authorities conducted a five-day search before finally discovering the actress' body without a life vest.

Josey reportedly told investigators his mother had helped him onto the boat after they went for a swim. Once he was out of the water, Josey reportedly looked back and saw Rivera "disappear under the surface of the water."

The defendants are being sued for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.