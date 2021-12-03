Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.



Netflix was known for not revealing its viewing figures for its original content, but the company began unveiling numbers for its biggest hits earlier this year. The streaming giant also recently made a change to how they measure viewership. Instead of focusing on the number of households that watch a particular title, they are now measuring it based on the hours people spent watching them. A list of the Top 10 most-watched movies in the first month of their release dropped in June of this year but after Red Notice’s release in November, the numbers have definitely shifted. Now Netflix has revealed which films have amassed the most viewing hours overall since they premiered. By the looks of it, people are spending a whole lot of time in front of their screens. Take a look below and see which ones of these films you’ve helped make a success.