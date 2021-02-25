Deadline reports Paramount will give Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II a 45-day theatrical run before its made available on their forthcoming streaming service.

The decision finds Paramount attempting to reach a compromise between the Warner Bros. approach where every single film on their 2021 slate will be simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max, and the agreement between Universal and AMC theaters which grants a limited 17-day exclusivity window before the studio can option its titles to PVOD.

Warner Bros. reported an increase of 17.2 million HBO Max subscribers between the end of the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020, which was most likely due to the announcement of the same-day movie release plan. While the surge in subscriptions helped WarnerMedia plant their flag in a crowded streaming landscape, it greatly impacted and maybe even jeopardized their relationships with a number of high-profile directors, such as Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villenueve, who publicly criticized Warner Bros. for blindsiding them with the announcement, and abandoning the time-honored (and quite possibly antiquated) tradition of the exclusive initial theatrical release.

A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 are scheduled to be released in September and November, respectively. Paramount+ launches on March 4. An ad-supported version will cost $4.99 per month, while a premium tier with live sports, news, and TV will be $9.99 a month.

Paramount has already announced plans to reboot Yo! MTV Raps, Behind the Music, as well as revive Criminal Minds, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, and expand on the universes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and iCarly.