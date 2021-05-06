While Michael B. Jordan has accomplished a lot during his acting career, he’s not perfect. The Creed star was sure to keep it real with fans recently, when he recounted bombing his audition for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast, Jordan explained that he couldn’t connect with the script, and because of that, he ended up tanking the audition.

“I think that was probably my worst audition to date,” he said. “I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides. Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

Luckily, Jordan wasn’t the only one who felt like they didn’t put their best foot forward in the Star Wars audition. Indiewire pointed out that Tom Holland also bombed his audition for John Boyega’s character Finn.

“I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” Holland told Backstage Magazine last year. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

And while neither Jordan or Holland went to a galaxy far, far away, it’s pretty safe to say that both actors did pretty, pretty well for themselves. And that’s an understatement.