The new trailer for Amazon’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan has arrived, and fans are pleased to see Lauren London make an appearance.

Based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name, the revenge story sees Jordan play a Navy SEAL who seeks revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife, played by London. With his family dead at the hands of Russian soldiers, he sets off on a destructive path of redemption intertwined with an international conspiracy that could lead to war.

The trailer also offers a peek at the rest of the cast, which includes the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, and Stranger Things standout Brett Gelman. The film is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video on April 30, 2021.

It’s worth pointing out, as some fans already have, that the arrival of the trailer comes less than a month after London shut down rumors that she was pregnant. “Woke up to some straight bullshit,” she wrote at the time. “Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

London only briefly shows up in the trailer, in what’s presumably a small role due to the nature of the story, but it was enough to get fans excited about her return to acting. In fact, this is her first onscreen role since the death of Nipsey Hussle, whom she dated from 2013 until his murder on March 31, 2019. She’s also expected to reprise her role in the second season of Games People Play, although in a reduced capacity.

Check out reactions to London’s return to acting below, and check out the trailer up top.