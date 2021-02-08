Following the arrival of his new Alexa Super Bowl commercial, Michael B. Jordan has announed his production company has signed a new deal with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports that Jordan’s Outlier Society TV has expanded its relationship with Amazon and has added a first-look film deal. In addition to that, it’s also been announced that Outlier will work on a new Muhammad Ali limited series executive produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

"It’s an incredible honor and I bring tons of respect to it,” Jordan told Deadline. “It’s a healthy weight to carry, to be able to tell the story of Muhammad Ali. It’s called The Greatest right now and we’re partnered with Roc Nation on the music side of things. It’s a project where we’ve partnered with the estate and we’ll be able to tell this story with no red tape. It’s a limited series that will really dive into the life of Muhammad Ali.”

While he stopped short of offering up much more in the way of details, he specified that he will be working on it behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera due to his connection with the Creed series of films. “People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360 degree view of who he was," he added. "And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future."

The announcement of Outlier’s expanded deal with Amazon arrives just months ahead of the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which stars and is produced by Jordan. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line."