During her time working on American Beauty in 1999, actress Mena Suvari said she had one particularly strange encounter with her co-star Kevin Spacey.

In October 2017, Spacey was accused of making sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when he was a minor. Spacey eventually addressed the allegations, but over a dozen others accused him of sexual assault shortly after. The actor hasn’t appeared in much since, but his American Beauty co-star Suvari said that there was a moment on set she recalled when she first heard of the allegations against him.

People reports that the 42-year-old actress, who played the teenage subject of Spacey’s character’s infatuation in the film, said she “trusted him” throughout the production although one moment stands out more in hindsight. She said in preparation for one scene, he brought her into a room so they could “lay on the bed very close to one another.” She said, “He was sort of gently holding me. It was very peaceful but weird and unusual.”

When she learned of all the sexual abuse and misconduct allegations, she “thought of that day,” which left her confused even back then. “My heart goes out to anyone who suffers abuse,” she added. Fortunately she described the rest of her time working on American Beauty as “a beautiful experience.”

Kevin Spacey landed his first film since the allegations earlier this year. “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” said L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio director Franco Nero of the casting of Spacey in the film. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”