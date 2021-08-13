We might get our long-awaited White Chicks sequel after all.

This possibility has been teased over the years, particularly since the original was a box office hit, grossing $113 million worldwide in 2004. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the now-cult classic follows two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who go undercover as white women to solve a plot to kidnap two young, white, ditzy socialites.

Marlon believes the best time to make the sequel is now, particularly with everything that’s happening in the world at the moment. “I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he told Variety. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”