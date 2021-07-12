Next month, Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but beyond that she says her future as the character is unclear.

In a newly released interview with Entertainment Weekly that took place in June, Robbie suggested she isn’t clear on when she’ll portray Harley next. "It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds [of Prey]... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting," she said. "I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

Curiously enough, she also had no idea that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which arrived on HBO Max earlier this year, made some interesting decisions regarding her character. Ben Affleck’s Batman describes how Quinn died during the ending moments of that film, but it’s worth pointing out that Snyder’s cut of the superhero film isn’t exactly considered canon.

“Whaaat?” said Robbie when she was told Quinn’s death is addressed in the four-hour cut of Justice League. “I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!”

Robbie also offered up her take on that situation, comparing the DC movies to how comic book series can stand alone without impacting a larger universe. “The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they're a lot like the comics," she said. "You pick up one comic and something's happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character's not alive, maybe that character's not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well.”

Comparing the DC approach with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she said, “It's not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way.”

So far, Robbie isn’t attached to play Quinn in another film, but that could obviously change if The Suicide Squad turns out to be a hit. The film arrives in theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 5.