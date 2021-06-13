A man was arrested outside Kylie Jenner’s home after he refused to leave until he could declare his love to her.

TMZ reports the 35-year-old man showed up at Jenner’s L.A.-area property this week and demanded to get a face-to-face with Kylie, who was not home at the time of the incident.

This is reportedly not the first time the trespasser has showed up at Jenner’s home, but on previous occasions he’d always complied when security asked him to leave. This time, her security team detained him until police arrived.

The man was reportedly charged with misdemeanor trespassing, and then subsequently released.

Intruders are nothing new for practically everyone in the Kardashian family with homes in Hidden Hills. Back in 2017, a man named Joshua Jacobs was arrested for felony stalking when he was stopped at the front door of Kris Jenner’s home after breaking the arm of her property’s security gate. It was the third time someone attempted to break into Kris’ residence.

In October 2019, Kylie filed a restraining order against a man who allegedly hiked through a gated community and made it to her driveway. The man is said to have “knocked aggressively” and claimed that he was on the property to pay a visit to Jenner. At the time, the man in question was quickly taken off the property by a security guard and ultimately arrested.

“I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress . . . I have a young child and also fear for her safety,” Jenner reportedly said in court documents.