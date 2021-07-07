Over the past few months, you’ve surely encountered at least one instance of someone entertaining the thought of a purely hypothetical crossover event bringing together the respective cinematic universes of Jurassic World and Fast & Furious. Now, with F9 currently still putting up numbers at the box office, franchise star Ludacris has weighed in.

Asked by guest host Wanda Sykes on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live for his thoughts on the fan-proposed mashup, Luda explained how the logic of it all—despite F9 taking viewers to space—just doesn’t add up for him.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Ludacris said around the 9:30 mark in the video up top. “I’m just going to be honest with you. Look, they surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves. But nowhere in my right mind do I see Jurassic World and Fast & Furious coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure.”

Sykes was quick to note the aforementioned space element of F9 as a sign that—in theory, at least—perhaps a Jurassic World crossover wouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

“I’m trying to say all these fast cars and dinosaurs together, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Luda responded. “But yeah, you’re right. Both of those are ludicrous. You’re 100 percent correct.”

Catch the full Sykes x Luda chat up top.

Of course, Luda isn’t the first person from the extended Fast & Furious family to address Jurassic concerns. Last month, for example, Vin Diesel himself (briefly) addressed the proposed crossover but didn’t say whether or not he found the idea to be personally appealing.