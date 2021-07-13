Fans are prepared for this Wednesday’s Loki season finale as the excitement and anticipation is at an all-time high. Loki head writer Michael Waldron confirmed that this show will have lasting effects on the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe so fans are in for something special with this final episode.

One of the biggest mysteries fans have been trying to solve is, who could be the real main villain of Loki? Throughout the entire season, we were led to believe that the Time Variance Authority was an important organization that kept the multiverse from falling into madness and the leaders of the organization were the mysterious Time Keepers. However as the season unfolded, we began to discover that the TVA has been lying the entire time. When we finally got answers from the Time Keepers themselves, it was revealed that the Time Keepers were robots and someone has been controlling them from behind the scenes.

This shocking revelation sent fans into a frenzy, with many theories sprouting up on social media surrounding the identity of Loki’s true main villain. Before the Loki season finale’s July 14 premiere, we’re going to take a look at some strong candidates for title of Loki’s real Big Bad. Let’s start with a popular candidate that some believe may have a bigger impact on the show.