Fresh off releasing his latest single, “Sun Goes Down,” Lil Nas X made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend.

Before performing the first live renditions of his tracks “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down,” Nas X made a guest appearance in a parody music video.

Titled “It’s Pride Again,” LGBTQ+ cast members of SNL—Bowen Yang, Kate McKinnon, Punkie Johnson, and Taylor-Joy—joined Nas X for a music video about how exciting it is for Pride to return after the pandemic.

“Santa-con but for queers,” the group sings. “This is our St. Patty’s Day, acting sloppy cuz we’re gay.”

Nas X closed the track with a scene-stealing verse, telling listeners to “post hole on close friends, post hole on main, post hole for the countries where you can’t be gay.”

“Marsha P. Johnson and Harvey Milk,” he continues. “They paved the way so you can shake your filth. Stonewall was a kiki when they threw the brick, they fought for your right to be this chaotic.”

Following the brief cameo, Nas X made his SNL musical guest debut on the Season 46 finale, performing his two recent singles and enduring a wardrobe malfunction on live television.

Check out the full performance up top.