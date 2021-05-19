Lil Jon is set to star in his own home renovation show on HGTV.

According to a release, the program, set to be titled Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, will have Jon offering “skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

One example sees Jon hollowing out a basement for the purpose of installing a “fully decked-out speakeasy.”

Co-starring in the program will be Anitra Mecadon of DIY Network/Mega Dens fame. Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is shooting this month in the Atlanta-area.

“With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations,” said HGTV in a statement.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter,” said Lil Jon in his own statement.

Perhaps foreshadowing his taste for homes, or perhaps totally unrelated, the Chicago Tribune previously reported on the layout of Jon’s Georgia home. As that paper wrote in 2006, “He loves the roomy kitchen, with its granite countertops, cherry cabinets, fireplace, ‘big, big stove and little grill on it,’ Sub-Zero refrigerator, TV and dining bar.”

The show is scheduled to debut this summer.