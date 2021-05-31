There’s no “right” way to make art or to be an artist. All one has to do is hear the calling to create and be courageous enough to pursue it.

For the men and women chosen to participate in LIFEWTR’s Life Unseen campaign, these inspiring creators honed their respective crafts in fashion, art, music and filmmaking to build careers that are a reflection of their diverse backgrounds and skills. Yet not all art receives the same exposure. To ensure that the Life Unseen artists were given a large enough platform and equal shine, LIFEWTR teamed up with writer, director and actress Issa Rae; a creative who’s proof that taking an unconventional route can also lead to success.

With Rae’s assistance, Life Unseen will help even the playing field and celebrate the creativity of 20 diverse artists through a multi-layered launch. On May 17th, the LIFEWTR Collection, a series of bottles featuring each of the artists’ creations, became available for purchase nationwide. The premium bottled water company will also launch a Life Unseen video. The short encompasses bright visuals and narration from musical artist Yung Baby Tate along with Anthony Blue Jr., Gina Chavez, Christina Mallon and Shanée Benjamin. The visual showcases how much richer the world is when creators from underrepresented communities are given the opportunity to display their work.

In an effort to inspire the new school of artists, the brand has also created the Life Unseen Contest. Using the hashtag #LifeUnseenContest, artists across all disciplines are encouraged to post their work on their public Instagram profile either showcasing their own designs or describing the art they’d like to create. Artists have until July 30th to enter for a chance to be one of five winners who will receive some shine from the LIFEWTR platform, a one-on-one mentoring session with Rae, and $10K to bring their creative vision to life.

While a complete list of the Life Unseen artists can be found at LIFEWTR.com, Complex caught up with four of the artists in the campaign including Luke Tadashi, Jake Fenster, Rashaad Dixon and MAASAI Ephriam, the creative directors of the Bristol Studio clothing line, filmmaker Anthony Blue Jr., musician Yung Baby Tate, and visual artist Christophe Roberts. Each discussed their path to the arts, their biggest lessons and their well-earned flexes.