After Larsa Pippen spilled some details about her relationship with Future back in November, she has now clarified what really happened between the pair during their short-lived romance.



“People made more of it than it was,” Larsa told Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked in the clip above.

She also addressed the rapper mentioning her in a song, presumably “Rent Money,” which opened 2017’s HNDRXX. (Last year’s “Federal Fed" raised eyebrows too.)

“That was stupid of him ’cause it was not that. He was delusional. It was not that. It was never that.” (She later responded to a clip of the interview on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram, writing, “I didn’t mean he was delusional, I meant that lyric was because it wasn’t like that. I’ve never said anything negative about him. I’m done talking about my past.”)

In the interview, she continued from there by explaining, “It was like, I was really sad, I was in a point in my life when I was really sad. I was dealing with, ‘Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?’ It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda like, dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place.”

Pippen says the rapper “served a purpose” on her journey. She went on to add, “Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don’t think so. People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn’t have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life…it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was.”

Larsa also said Future “wanted to ride the wave” and “get some controversy.”

Last November, Larsa clarified stories about her tryst with Future. “He was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be,” she said. Pippen added that their relationship didn’t make it past that point because they were at two different places in life, but she still found Future to be a “great” person.