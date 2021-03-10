La’Ron Hines appeared in one of the most talked-about moments at this year’s Golden Globes. The TikTok star has gained six million followers on the social media app thanks to candid interviews he does with children. Hines started the “Are You Smarter Than a Preschooler?” TikTok segment during the pandemic by interviewing the kids at his parent’s daycare. Hines asks the children all sorts of random questions about the world that they usually don’t know the answers to, but that’s what makes their responses so real and downright hilarious. His videos often feature his quick-witted 4-year-old god sister JaBria McCullum, and she has become the star of the show.

The 19-year-old Hines, who lives in California but is originally from Mississippi, was already pretty popular on the app before “Are You Smarter Than a Preschooler?”. He was creating content on TikTok for a few years, showcasing his singing, dancing, and acting talents, but his natural ability to quiz the kids in a laidback and funny way has made him into an even bigger viral sensation. So much so that after racking up millions of views and followers, Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were the ones who personally requested that he be a part of this year’s ceremony with one of his skits.

The heartwarming segment fit so well into the show. Hines followed his usual TikTok format but chose questions about the awards show, which the kids knew nothing about. He also included one about the late Chadwick Boseman, who won a posthumous Globe for his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom performance. The kids’ reactions were so genuine, and the best part was that they all knew who the beloved actor was, and one child even called him “The good guy.” Hines spoke to Complex, and he shared all the details of how he got started, why asking the kids about the Black Panther star was necessary, and what he has in store after his major Golden Globes debut.