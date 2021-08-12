La La Anthony will be guest-starring in two episodes of grown-ish starting next week. The actress will be joining the Freeform show’s cast, which is currently in Season 4, for two back-to-back episodes. Anthony will be starring as Esme Sharp, a cutting-edge fashion designer who will become a role model for Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) both personally and professionally. Zoey is back in college after dropping out to become a celebrity stylist, and now in order to complete her degree, she has to take on an internship.

Earlier in the season, Zoey celebrated that she landed a cool, new fashion internship with Esme Sharp, who is a Cal U alum and prolific streetwear designer. In an exclusive clip, the young stylist finds a way to impress her new boss and gets her attention by sharing her thoughts on appropriation and lack of credit in the fashion industry. One thing about Zoey, she always finds a way to stand out.

The Freeform show has had some pretty big names as guest stars in the past four seasons, including Saweetie and Joey Badass, and now the Power alum will be another reason for viewers to tune in. Watch La La Anthony guest star on grown-ish on Freeform next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and check out this exclusive clip up above.