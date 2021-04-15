Kyra Sedgwick seems to be just as nosy as the rest of us.

Drew Barrymore prompted Sedgwick to tell her story about attending a star-studded party at Tom Cruise’s house around 30 years ago. “By the way, I read that you like to go through people’s drawers,” Barrymore said on her talk show.

“I don’t really peek in people’s drawers,” Sedgwick responded. “But I will like look around and see what’s in plain sight. Are you talking about my Tom Cruise story?” She added, “It was a sad moment but it was a funny story.”

Sedgwick explained that she and her husband Kevin Bacon were invited to Cruise’s house after she starred with Cruise in the 1989 movie Born on the Fourth of July. Cruise was screening the 1992 film A Few Good Men, starring him and Bacon.

“I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over for dinner,” Sedgwick said. “We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in [A Few Good Men]. Rob Reiner was there, it was a flow, and Nicole [Kidman] was there. It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to.”

At some point during the screening, she started snooping around the home. “There was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh what is that little button?’ So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous.”

In fact, she got so nervous that she tapped Cruise on the shoulder while he was in a conversation to tell him what she’d done. “He goes, ‘That’s the panic button,’” she remembered. “And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom…. I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something. I didn’t get invited back.”

Elsewhere, Sedgwick talks about a bikini wax gone awry, her career, and her marriage to Bacon. Watch the clip at the top.