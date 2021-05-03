Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have rekindled their relationship after Jenner was spotted in Miami this weekend celebrating La Flame’s birthday.

Both Travis and Kylie shared a group dinner at Komodo Sunday, with a source telling TMZ they showed up with security, an entourage, and had a private table. Kylie also joined Trav for some post-dinner clubbing, sharing Instagram stories of the two of them dancing with each other as the Houston MC and father of their daughter Stormi playfully slapped (karate chopped?) Jenner’s feet.

A fan-recorded video from inside Miami’s LIV Nightclub shows the pair chatting it up at the club, too, but there’s no indication that anything romantic is going on between the two.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split back in 2019, but a source informed E! News back in February that the pair is still “madly in love.” In March, a source told TMZ that Trav and Kylie were dating again. While this has yet to be made official, the insider reportedly claimed that they both “benefited” from their October 2019 breakup and that they realize they “work well on several levels.”