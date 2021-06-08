In a new clip from Thursday’s final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian elaborates on why she didn’t get back together with ex Scott Disick when they were both available.

The video uploaded to the E! website features Kourt—who is currently dating pop-punk drummer Travis Barker—opening up to sisters Kim and Khloé about why she doesn’t want to go back to Scott.

“I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don’t know all of the details,” she said. “When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him.”

In the video, Kim asks her sis if she’s ready to say that it’ll really never happen, to which Kourtney responds that she doesn’t “know that it’s never gonna happen.”

“You guys usually agree with him, and you’re like, ‘Yes! Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn’t she taking it seriously? You’ve changed so much,’” Kourtney explained to Kim and Khloé in the clip.

Kourtney then elaborates, saying that she wants her family “to stop agreeing with him” and that she’s looking for things from him that haven’t quite happened: “I just think the best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable,” Kourtney says.

The clip’s release comes a couple months after Kourtney confirmed that she tried to get back with Scott before dating now-boyfriend Barker, although that certainly isn’t the case any longer. Check out the series finale of “KUWTK” on Thursday for more.