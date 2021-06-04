Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while addressing her crumbling marriage with Kanye West.

In this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 40-year-old reality TV star joins her family in Lake Tahoe for a much-needed getaway. The trip took place around Thanksgiving last year, just several months before Kim announced she had filed for divorce from her husband of seven years.

A teaser for the episode shows Kim becoming increasingly upset over a particular brand of cookies that were in their vacation home. The mother-of-four tells her sisters she is going to throw the treats in the toilet, suggesting they were too tempting to keep around.

“Did I not say no to these cookies? Like, they have to be taken away. I gained 15 lbs., like, this is a joke,” she said.

“Then control yourself, Kim, because I like those,” Kendall Jenner responded.

“Where’s my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out,” Kim said as she stormed away.

The teaser then cuts to Khloé Kardashian’s confessional interview, in which she explains Kim’s frustration has nothing to do with the cookies, but rather her crumbling marriage with her third husband, Kanye.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration, and sadness, and anger,” Khloé told producers. “Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through.”

The Good American co-founder goes on to reveal that Kim and Kanye had a huge fight prior to the Tahoe trip. We then see a flashback to the altercation’s aftermath, in which Kim is seen sobbing while speaking to her sisters.

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she said. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure, that it’s like, a third fucking marriage. Yeah I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

You can check out the full teaser above. The series finale of KUWTK will air June 10.