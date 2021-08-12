Despite her impending divorce, Kim Kardashian still has kind words for Kanye West.

During a recent interview on the We Are Supported By podcast, Kim spoke about the lessons she learned from the Grammy-winning artist during their seven-year marriage. Kim admitted to host Kristen Bell that she was overly concerned with “likability” during the early years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but eventually learned “you don’t have to please everyone.”

“I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment ...” she explained. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Kim went on to say that by the end of KUWTK’s run, she was no longer concerned about being the “bitch of the week,” and felt much more confident posting whatever she wanted on social media, knowing full well that hate was inevitable.

“I used to be such a people-pleaser, and then when I got to just learn to please myself, no matter what that meant to other people …” she continued. “But just being myself first, I think was something that I learned over time, whether it’s being so close to someone that really felt that way so genuinely to their core, or whether it’s age, whether it’s being a mom, experiences, all probably all kind of wrapped into one.”

You can listen to Kim’s full podcast interview here.

The sit-down was released just days after Kim traveled to Atlanta for Kanye’s Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The mother-of-four filed for divorce back in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.”