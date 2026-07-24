Latest Stories
Stream Daniel Caesar's New Track "Do You Like Me?"
Caesar produced the single alongside Raphael Saadiq and Dylan Wiggins, saying it's “about a woman I respect deeply" and shows "90 degrees of a love triangle."
Ice Spice Speculates About Her Parents' Reaction to 'Like..?' EP Cover, Talks Dating Life
Ice Spice spoke with Ebro Darden about a variety of topics, including working on a full-length album and the origin of her hit song "Munch."
Logic Enlists Blu & Exile for New Single "Orville"
Just a week after joining forces with DJ Premier for his latest offering, "Vinyl Days," Logic enlists Blu and Exile for his new single "Orville."
YouTube Making Dislike Counts Private to Shield Creators From ‘Harassment and Dislike Attacks’
YouTube announced that the dislike count under its videos will no longer be viewable to the public, leaving only creators able to see the number.
T-Pain Shares "I Like Dat" Remix f/ BIA and Kehlani
T-Pain has dropped off a remix to his Kehlani-featuring song "I Like Dat," with a new verse from BIA. The original version of the track arrived in the spring.
Kim Kardashian Shares an Important Lesson She Learned From Kanye West
The 40-year-old reality TV star says her estranged husband helped her become more confident and more real: "You have one life and you're living it for you."
Twitter Testing ‘Dislike’ Button for Select Users
The social media platform announced the test Wednesday, confirming some users will see the option to dislike, or "downvote," replies to tweets.
Instagram Makes Hidden Like Counts Feature Available to All Users
Instagram has been testing the ability to hide public like counts for some time now, discovering that some found it beneficial. Now the option is going wide.
Vatican Reportedly Launches Investigation After Pope Francis Instagram Account Likes Model's Photo
Though the exact date of the reported like is not known, the like was removed from Natalia Garibotto's pic last week after screenshots started going viral.
Twitter Is Looking Into Adding a Dislike Button to Platform
According to a response from Twitter's product lead, the platform is considering putting in a dislike button/capability to downvote people's tweets.
Instagram Likes Return Thanks to New Chrome Extension
After the rollout of the likes-hiding feature drew mixed results, someone crafted a plug-in to quell the pain.
Drake Responds to Troll Who Said Rapper Would Perform at Wedding If He Hit 100k IG Followers and 1 Million Likes
Drake: "Instagram is a disturbing place."
Instagram Continues to Test Hidden Like Counts
The social media platform announced it was expanding the test in select countries, including Brazil, Australia, and Japan.
Young Instagram Users Open Up About Online Stress: 'If It Gets Under 200 likes, I Just Delete It'
Instagram is considering the implementation of a likes-hiding feature, though younger users aren't totally convinced it'll ease bullying and other stresses.
YouTube’s “2018 Rewind” Sets All-Time Record With 10 Million Dislikes in a Week
The community was not a fan of YouTube's chaotic mess of a look back.
Twitter Reportedly Plans to Ditch the Like Button and No One Is Happy About It
What are we supposed to do now?
Twitter CEO Might Change Follower Feature After Kanye West Criticized It
Kanye tweeted out his disdain for Twitter's display of follower counts and it seems like Jack Dorsey is already thinking about changing the feature.
Facebook Is Reportedly Testing a 'Downvote' Button
Some users have started to see a "downvote" option under certain comments.