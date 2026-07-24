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Latest Stories

Daniel Caesar "Do You Like Me?"
Music

Stream Daniel Caesar's New Track "Do You Like Me?"

Caesar produced the single alongside Raphael Saadiq and Dylan Wiggins, saying it's “about a woman I respect deeply" and shows "90 degrees of a love triangle."

Joshua Espinoza1281 days ago
Screenshot from Ice Spice interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.
Music

Ice Spice Speculates About Her Parents' Reaction to 'Like..?' EP Cover, Talks Dating Life

Ice Spice spoke with Ebro Darden about a variety of topics, including working on a full-length album and the origin of her hit song "Munch."

Jose Martinez1281 days ago
Logic's new single "Orville" featuring Blu & Exile
Music

Logic Enlists Blu & Exile for New Single "Orville"

Just a week after joining forces with DJ Premier for his latest offering, "Vinyl Days," Logic enlists Blu and Exile for his new single "Orville."

Brad Callas1525 days ago
youtube logos for dislikes story
Life

YouTube Making Dislike Counts Private to Shield Creators From ‘Harassment and Dislike Attacks’

YouTube announced that the dislike count under its videos will no longer be viewable to the public, leaving only creators able to see the number.

Jordan Rose1723 days ago
t-pain-kehlani-bia
Music

T-Pain Shares "I Like Dat" Remix f/ BIA and Kehlani

T-Pain has dropped off a remix to his Kehlani-featuring song "I Like Dat," with a new verse from BIA. The original version of the track arrived in the spring.

tara mahadevan1763 days ago
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Kim and Kanye
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Shares an Important Lesson She Learned From Kanye West

The 40-year-old reality TV star says her estranged husband helped her become more confident and more real: "You have one life and you're living it for you."

Joshua Espinoza1814 days ago
Twitter
Life

Twitter Testing ‘Dislike’ Button for Select Users

The social media platform announced the test Wednesday, confirming some users will see the option to dislike, or "downvote," replies to tweets.

Joshua Espinoza1835 days ago
instagram
Life

Instagram Makes Hidden Like Counts Feature Available to All Users

Instagram has been testing the ability to hide public like counts for some time now, discovering that some found it beneficial. Now the option is going wide.

Trace William Cowen1891 days ago
pope
Life

Vatican Reportedly Launches Investigation After Pope Francis Instagram Account Likes Model's Photo

Though the exact date of the reported like is not known, the like was removed from Natalia Garibotto's pic last week after screenshots started going viral.

Trace William Cowen2079 days ago
Twitter logo
Life

Twitter Is Looking Into Adding a Dislike Button to Platform

According to a response from Twitter's product lead, the platform is considering putting in a dislike button/capability to downvote people's tweets.

Gavin Evans2081 days ago
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ig
Life

Instagram Likes Return Thanks to New Chrome Extension

After the rollout of the likes-hiding feature drew mixed results, someone crafted a plug-in to quell the pain.

Trace William Cowen2416 days ago
Instagram
Life

Instagram Continues to Test Hidden Like Counts

The social media platform announced it was expanding the test in select countries, including Brazil, Australia, and Japan.

Joshua Espinoza2570 days ago
gram
Life

Young Instagram Users Open Up About Online Stress: 'If It Gets Under 200 likes, I Just Delete It'

Instagram is considering the implementation of a likes-hiding feature, though younger users aren't totally convinced it'll ease bullying and other stresses.

Trace William Cowen2590 days ago
youtube
Pop Culture

YouTube’s “2018 Rewind” Sets All-Time Record With 10 Million Dislikes in a Week

The community was not a fan of YouTube's chaotic mess of a look back.

Alex Galbraith2786 days ago
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Kanye West
Music

Twitter CEO Might Change Follower Feature After Kanye West Criticized It

Kanye tweeted out his disdain for Twitter's display of follower counts and it seems like Jack Dorsey is already thinking about changing the feature.

Victoria L. Johnson2870 days ago
facebook downvote button getty
Life

Facebook Is Reportedly Testing a 'Downvote' Button

Some users have started to see a "downvote" option under certain comments.

Eric Skelton3094 days ago

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