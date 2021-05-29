Kim Kardashian is getting protection from an alleged stalker who claims to be in love with her.

According to TMZ, 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has allegedly been harassing Kim for months, posting on social media constantly about his devout love for her. He even filmed videos outside the edge of Kim’s property, expressing frustration that he couldn't find a way inside. The latter scared Kim enough to secure a temporary restraining order against Zelenoff, who now must stay 100 yards away from her. Kim is said to have found it frightening that Zelenoff, who has two prior convictions for battery, was able to find her home, considering she's never shared her address publicly.

This all comes while Kim is still in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. and after she revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she and her four children all suffered through COVID-19 together. “Every other day I felt like shit,” she said on the show. Of course, rumors as to how she got sick started to swirl almost immediately. It didn’t help that Kim and her family were seen at the height of the pandemic partying maskless on a private island for her birthday.

Kim denied that the get-together was the source of her illness, but Buzzfeed revealed that Kim had tested positive 10 days after returning home from the trip. “False. Nobody caught COVID from the trip,” she said on Twitter recently. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and caught it from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”