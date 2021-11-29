Kim Kardashian is saluting the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh.

The businesswoman and friend of the fashion mastermind/longtime Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram to share a thoughtful post about Abloh, who died over the weekend at age 41 after a two-year cancer battle. Her caption began with the statement that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” as she added that she “can’t help but ask why.”

“Why Virgil?! Why him so soon,” Kim wrote. “It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil—you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper.”

Kardashian continued, offering love to Virgil’s widow Shannon. “Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey. 🕊”

The photos Kim shared included one of her and him in matching white blazers, and a few shots with Ye, whom Abloh worked with on multiple levels throughout their two-plus decades of collaborating.

Kanye honored his friend in his own way on Sunday, with a performance by his Sunday Service choir livestreamed and dedicated to the Louis Vuitton artistic director who also manned creative direction at Ye’s company Donda and developed many of the musician’s most iconic album artworks.

Louis Vuitton will pay tribute to Abloh with a presentation of his Spring/Summer 2022 collection on Tuesday in Miami at 5:30 p.m. ET.