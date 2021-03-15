As hard as it’s going to be seeing Keeping Up with the Kardashians end, it was an even more difficult decision for Kim Kardashian and her family to make last year.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian reflected on the family’s decision to close out their 14-year run with a final season kicking off this week. Kardashian said it was a unanimous decision between her and her sisters, but they had a few back-and-forths before finally coming to terms with the show’s ending.

“Even sitting in the chair for the last time, it was emotional,” Kardashian said. “I thought, ‘I’m really gonna miss these interviews, I miss all these people.’ Our crew is family to us, so that I think was the hardest part of letting go of the show, knowing that we won’t see these people every day.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 20 seasons, which kicked off in October 2007, hold a lot of memories for the family, but Kim said she doesn’t actively rewatch the show

“Every once in a while there’ll be some reruns on and I’ll flip through it and see the outfits and think it’s so funny,” she said. “Or just loving reminiscing about the houses we were in or the things that we were doing. I love seeing that but I haven’t really gone back to watch.”

While there’s plenty of “embarrassing” material to look back on, Kardashian said she’s glad she was able to document her own evolution. Among the many things that have changed, she joked that she still can’t believe how much her voice has deepened.

“That’s the biggest mystery to me and my sisters,” she said. “We are blown away, it’s the thing that has up absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices.”

Kim also discussed her two remaining years of law school, Martha Stewart’s love for her SKIMS shapewear, and how the pandemic has brought her closer to her children. Kardashian did not discuss her recent divorce from Kanye West. You can watch the 17-minute chat above. KUWTK Season 20 begins March 18.