After failing the baby bar exam three times, Kim Kardashian West has revealed she passed on her fourth attempt.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote upon sharing the news on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

As Kardashian pointed out, she still needs to pass a second exam before she can become an attorney. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.

She added that she had COVID-19 when she tried her third attempt, but she isn’t “making excuses.” Among those she thanked was Van Jones, who encouraged her to go to law school.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she continued, referring to her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Kardashian first revealed her plans to study to become a lawyer in 2019, furthering her interests in criminal justice reform. She has provided steady updates on her studies since, and was open about her previous attempts at the baby bar exam on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Last week, Kim K she reportedly filed to become legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West.