After Kanye West’s birthday last week, Kim Kardashian is already celebrating a special day for another member of the West clan.

On Tuesday, Kim celebrated her first-born daughter North’s 8th birthday in the most Kardashian way possible—uploading some lovely behind-the-scenes shots from Steven Klein’s “Jackie O” shoot featuring Kim and North to both Instagram and Twitter.

“My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today,” Kim shared along with the photos of her dressed up as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!”

Kim continued, calling her elementary schooler “the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!”

As for why she picked out that particular shoot to honor her eldest’s birthday, Kim shared that it reminded her of the bond that the two share alongside an image of North peeking out a window as Kim poses for a shot.