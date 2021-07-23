Kevin Hart revealed on his Sirius XM show Straight From the Hart that he could’ve joined the likes of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, and boarded a shuttle for space, but turned it down.

“I’ve got something to tell you guys, though, and this is not a joke. You’ll never guess what I was offered,” Hart told his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz, per Buzzfeed. “This is going to blow your fucking mind.”

Hart went on to detail how he was offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the caveat that he would need to log every part of his experience. “They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it,” he said. “All around the trip and learning or whatever.”

“They said X amount of days — it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team — and then you’re looking at an hour and a half, a 60- to 90-minute trip,” Hart explained, before getting into his logic for why he ultimately declined.

“I said [to them], ‘I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn’t. What’s the record of success versus non-success?’ And that’s my reason. That number is too close,” Hart said. “Yeah, it’s too close. Like it’s not, it’s not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other. It’s too fucking close. And that’s that for me.”

Hart, 42, said he wouldn’t rule out a trip to space in the future. The Fatherhood star believes that when he’s older and in search of a way to “punctuate” a new chapter of his life, he would entertain the idea of space travel. “Now, if I’m on the other side of life — if I’m 60, 65 — my kids are a certain age. I’ve seen all the flowers blossom and I have lived life, that’s something that you punctuate it with,” he said. “[But] at this point, when you’ve got these little ones — nah, I can’t fuck around with space at this point.”

In September, Hart and wife Eniko welcomed Kaori Mai, their second child together, joining two-year-old Kenzo. Hart has two children, Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, from a previous marriage.