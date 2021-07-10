In celebration of his 42nd birthday, Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious video clip showing fans his birthday gift from fellow comedian Nick Cannon.

The video sees a llama and two animal handlers hanging out by the pool in Hart’s backyard.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well,” said one of the handlers, while reading out a message from Cannon. “Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

“Nick Cannon sent a llama to my house for my birthday. This is the most childish shit I’ve ever seen in my life,” Hart laughs. “This is extremely childish and I don’t understand his point.”

Vowing revenge, Hart warned Cannon to expect a rare gift on his next birthday.

“Nick Cannon you have out done yourself this time buddy. Birthday war pranks are on and I swear to God you have no idea what you’re in store for. I’m gonna send a fuckin orangutang to you!”

A second post shows pictures of Hart with the llama, as the comedian walks it around his backyard.

“@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest assholes on the planet 😂😂😂😂….this jackass sent a Lama to my house for my B Day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Love u man. My brother for life,” Hart captioned the photo.