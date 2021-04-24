Will the Kardashians publicly endorse Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial run? It seems very unlikely.

On Friday, the 71-year-old Republican confirmed her candidacy for California governor after weeks and weeks of speculation. Sources tell TMZ that Jenner informed her family of the decision prior to her announcement; However, she does not expect anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to join her campaign or show any active support.

Insiders say the reason for this is due to the political tensions between Jenner and her immediate family, noting their previous disagreements on issues like gay marriage and their conflicting endorsements in the 2016 presidential race. Although Kim Kardashian worked with the Trump administration on criminal justice reform, she was among the many celebrities who endorsed Hillary Clinton. Jenner, on the other hand, was full-on MAGA and showed her support for former president Trump. She retracted that endorsement in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post.

“… The trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community,” she wrote. “He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party, claiming his anti-transgender policies are meant to ‘protect the country.’ This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me.”

Sources also cited Jenner’s 2014 divorce from Kris Jenner as another big factor. TMZ reports there are still “hard feelings” between the former couple, and their children refuse to get in the middle. Although Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie aren’t expected to endorse Jenner, insiders say they will also abstain from publicly supporting any other candidate, including current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jenner slammed the Democratic governor in her candidacy announcement, referring to his time in office as a disaster.

“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.” Jenner said before criticizing Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. “Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends.”