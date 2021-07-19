It seems like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on good terms amid their divorce.

The famous duo reportedly met up in San Francisco Friday, according to Page Six, for a family trip with their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

The trip included an early Saturday breakfast in the city and a visit to the Asian Art Museum before it opened for the day, Page Six reports.

“They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in a lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source told the publication.

Also today, a source told People that Yeezy is “keeping things amicable” with Kim in order to make things go smoothly for the kids, as he still wants to be involved in their lives.

“Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids,” they said. “Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though… He wants the best for his kids. He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family.”