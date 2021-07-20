Juice WRLD’s music has inspired a new animated film that’s officially in development.

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White—who appears as a correspondent on The Daily Show—will pen the script, Deadline reports. The film is being produced by Lil Bibby, Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace, and Peter Jideonwo on behalf of Juice’s estate, and John Janick, Steve Berman, and Tony Seyler for Interscope Records. It’s also in conjunction with Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman’s new entertainment banner Modern Magic.

The film has yet to be titled. The second posthumous album from Juice WRLD is also en route, which his team confirmed will arrive in three parts. The first, The Party Never Ends, was revealed earlier this month in an animated sci-fi trailer.

Bibby also teased the project in late June. “It’s 3 parts to the album,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!”

Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album Legends Never Die was a massive success, debuting in July 2020 at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. The project featured guest appearances from the Weeknd, Halsey, Trippie Redd, Polo G, and more. Fans also saw Juice’s contributions show up on other artists’ records, like Eminem, Migos, and Maroon 5. It’s unclear exactly when The Party Never Ends will arrive.

The Chicago native died at 21 years old after suffering a seizure at the city’s Midway International Airport in December 2019. His cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose of opioids. He became the U.S.’s most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020.