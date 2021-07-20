Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to Joshua Jackson on New Year’s Eve 2019, just months before she gave birth to their first child together, Janie.

Jackson divulged the details on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “She asked me, yeah, on New Year’s Eve,” Jackson told Jimmy Fallon. “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

Fallon also asked if and when Jackson knew that Turner-Smith was the one.

“I knew the moment she asked me,” he replied.

“There was like a preamble,” Jackson explained when asked if the proposal had been in the works. “There was a lead-up to it. I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”

Rumors first swirled about the couple in November 2018, when they were seen getting lunch together and holding hands. In August 2019, Turner-Smith confirmed the relationship on Instagram, and later in November, they attended the premiere of Queen & Slim, which Turner-Smith starred in. Their daughter, Janie, was born in April 2020.

Jackson told Fallon that becoming a dad has been “pretty excellent.” He also said that he is “100% that dad” who takes endless photos of his daughter. “I think there are whole server farms dedicated to just pictures of my baby now,” he said. “… It’s amazing how many pictures you can take of one baby,” adding that he thinks his baby is “really super cute.”

Watch Jackson tell Fallon all about the proposal up top.