Jonah Hill is bringing some “love” into headlines this week with the unveiling of a new tattoo.

Sunday, the Don’t Look Up star shared a photo showing his new “body love” tattoo, a piece on his shoulder boasting a design inspired by the logo for watersports clothing brand Body Glove.

In addition to dropping the “g” and making it “body love,” the actor/writer/director’s piece trades the flat hand typically seen in Body Glove logo depictions for a gesture signaling love.

Tagged in Hill’s post is @flatwavetattoos, an American Electric Tattoo Company artist and surfer by the name of Mike, who later shared a special message of thanks for the actor and the message behind the new tattoo.

“Much love and respect to this legend!” he said in an Instagram Story update. “Thanks for the trust. Can’t wait to do more and I love the message in this. PMA all the way!”

Later, Body Glove acknowledged the logo-inspired tattoo by sharing a number of posts about it to the brand’s official Instagram account.

Back in February, Hill—who was recently announced to be starring in a new Kenya Barris comedy for Netflix—shared an empowerment-centered message with fans following the release of tabloid photos taken by paparazzi he says were “stalking” him during a surfing trip.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill said at the time. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

In the same message, Hill celebrated being 37 and finally in a place in his life where he could “love and accept” himself.

“[This post is] for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool,” he said. “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”

In the upcoming Don’t Look Up, out on Netflix later this year, Hill plays the Chief of Staff (and son to the POTUS) in a White House administration met with end-of-the-world levels of brewing chaos. Jennifer Lawrence leads the cast alongside Hill’s Wolf of Wall Street collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, with both playing astronomers who must alert the planet to its impending destruction.