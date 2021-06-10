Jonah Hill has joined forces with Emmy-nominated producer Kenya Barris.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hill has landed a starring role in an untitled Netflix comedy that will mark Barris’ feature directorial debut. Hill and Barris reportedly co-wrote the film and will produce it under their respective production companies, Strong Baby and Khalabo Ink Society. Kevin Misher of Misher Films will also produce.

“Sooo pumped to be doing this crazy project with my boy @Jonahhill and @Netflix!” Barris wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to show y’all the hilarity we have cooked up!!! Jonah is truly one of the most overall talented people on the planet and I’m psyched to be on this awesome team!!!”

Though plot details have not been confirmed, the film is expected to explore the same themes addressed in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner—the 1967 classic in which a white woman introduces her parents to her Black fiancé. The comedy-drama starred Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn, whose role earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

According THR, the Barris feature is expected to begin shooting in Los Angeles this fall. Stay tuned as more details become available.

Barris, whose best known as the creator of ABC’s black-ish, began working with Netflix in 2018 after inking a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. He opened up about the move in a THR profile, revealing the decision was primarily due to creative differences with ABC.