Saturday Night Live kicks off its 2021 run with host John Krasinski, who takes the 30 Rock stage with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

Not only is it the first episode of the year, it’s also the first episode following the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. In his opening monologue, Krasinski fielded jokes from several SNL comedians who kept interjecting from the audience. Poised as The Office fans, they wanted Krasinski to play the role of Jim Halpert again.

Krasinski was then asked to “kiss Pam” – a reference to Jim’s famous on-screen romance with Pam Beesly, who was played by Jenna Fischer. Pete Davidson later joined him, telling him his fans won't let it go until he kissed Pam.

The A Quiet Place actor was originally scheduled to host SNL on March 28, 2020, but the show had to shut down after its March 7 episode to adjust its production because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office alum has stayed busy in the meantime hosting his popular show Some Good News.

Next weekend’s episode on Feb. 6 will be hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, and on Feb. 13 icon and actress Regina King hosts alongside Nathaniel Rateliff.