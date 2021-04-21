Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they were calling off their engagement, and sources indicate trust issues were to blame.

Those close to the situation have told People that it was Lopez who “insisted” on the breakup, citing “too many issues” that were left unresolved. Ultimately, Lopez reportedly couldn’t “trust” the Yankees legend, who just last month had flown to visit her while she’s filming the comedy Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. “She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex,” a friend of Lopez told People.

“They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day," added another source. The couple had canceled two planned wedding ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which also resulted in their spending more time together. “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” one source said, addressing concerns that A-Rod had been unfaithful to J Lo. “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

In comments shared with ET Online, one source said that Lopez “knew it was time to let go.” They added, “Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

Despite the split, the source says she has been “doing self-care practices that balance her mind, body, and spirit and has been surrounding herself and talking to loved ones and her kids.” The two first got engaged in March 2019, and announced their split last week.