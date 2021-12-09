Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have joined forces once again, this time for the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Directed and co-written by Ritchie, who previously teamed with Statham for 2000’s Snatch and more recently Wrath of Man, the film’s first trailer promises another white knuckle thrill ride from the UK duo. Starring Statham as Orson Fortune, who is tasked with protecting one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, the film sees Statham doing what he does best: kicking ass and taking names. It also stars Aubrey Plaza, grime MC Bugzy Malone, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Hugh Grant.

The clip also features Grant in full-blown cartoon villain mode, chewing the scenery, while Statham is at his straight-faced best. Ritchie has been very busy the last few years, releasing two major movies in 2019 alone, with Aladdin and The Gentlemen. His latest, Wrath of Man, arrived earlier this year, and he’s got another project entitled The Interpreter in the pipeline, too.

Statham, meanwhile, is set to appear in the fourth Expendables film next year, and is expected to appear in the tenth Fast & Furious film following his post-credits cameo at the end of Fast 9. He still hasn’t been announced for the film, however, with only the principal cast including Vin Diesel, Tyrese, and Michelle Rodriguez confirmed thus far.

Watch the action-packed trailer for Operation Fortune above.