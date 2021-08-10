In an Instagram post put up on Monday, Jason Momoa said he’d be dedicating Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to the original Aquaman, to an eight-year-old fan named Danny Sheehan who recently died from brain cancer.

Sheehan was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer, in January 2017.

Last year we wrote about how Momoa reached out to Sheehan via FaceTime after seeing a viral video of him getting an Aquaman action figure.

In an Instagram post at that time, Momoa wrote: “I saw [Danny’s] video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his [GoFundMe] is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO. Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident! Aloha J.”

Later on an Aquaman-themed gift package was sent to Sheehan, complete with said life-sized trident.

This week Momoa posted the following after learning that Sheehan had passed on.

“I just found out this heartbreaking news,” the actor wrote. “All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece [sic] You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.”

Production on the newest Aquaman film started up more than a month ago. As was the case with the first movie, the director will be James Wan. Also returning are stars from the first that include: Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Patrick Wilson.

Its release is currently scheduled for December 2022.