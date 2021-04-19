As if we needed any proof that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a great dad, the actor celebrated his daughter Tiana’s third birthday by surprising her with a personalized video from her favorite superhero, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Johnson filmed Tiana watching Momoa’s birthday message and later posted the video on Instagram. In the adorable clip, Tiana and her sister Jasmine are glued to the TV while watching the Aquaman star, who promises the girls that they can play and go rock climbing and surfing. “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too,” Momoa says in the video.

Johnson captioned his video with a thank you message to Momoa. “I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about,” Johnson wrote. “I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ Thanks for having my back – I’ll always have yours.”

Momoa commented on the Instagram post, writing it was an “honour” to wish Tiana a happy birthday. “We do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii,” he added.