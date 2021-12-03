Ahead of its premiere next month, HBO Max just shared the latest trailer for James Gunn’s Peacemaker series starring John Cena, who reprises his role from The Suicide Squad.

Picking up after the events of the film, which itself ended with a tease for the series, Peacemaker sees Cena’s titular character accepting more high-stakes missions. Also starring in the show are Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick, who portrays the titular character’s father.

Gunn shared an official Peacemaker poster Friday as well, featuring the tagline “they give peace a bad name”:

