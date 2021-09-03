James Corden alarmed Internet users last month when he, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel shut down traffic with a Cinderella-themed flash mob. Turns out, perhaps unsurprisingly, the incident that shut down Los Angeles traffic briefly was for a Late Late Show segment, and the full video is here.

Unfortunately, we’ve all been forced to revisit the traumatic memory of Corden thrusting at traffic, although it is significantly less horrific when it’s not filmed from the perspective of one of Corden’s victims. The full clip wisely features a lot more of Camila Cabello, who plays the titular character in Amazon’s Cinderella, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel.

"Oh my God it was crazy," Cabello told E! News of the flash-mob. "I've never done anything like that before. And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too."

With the core cast members of the film, which is out now on Amazon Prime Video, the Late Late Show team delivered a comedy sketch that incorporates the mid-street performance. There’s plenty of pleased and confused reaction shots from those stuck in traffic, but there’s also plenty of beeping. There’s definitely not enough looks of horror, though.

In case you needed a reminder of how much more terrifying that shift to the perspective from a car, the original viral clip can be seen below.

Watch the full Crosswalk the Musical segment above.