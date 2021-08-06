In yet another case of a celebrity telling the world something they should have kept to themselves, Jake Gyllenhaal has suggested bathing isn’t always “necessary.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal opened up a little about his bathing habits. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he said, after expressing his shock at finding out loofahs “come from nature.” He continued, "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

While these comments are somewhat alarming, especially to anyone planning to work with the actor in the future, he’s far from the first celebrity in the past month to make such proclamations regarding cleanliness. In an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said that they only wash their children if they “see the dirt on them,” because “otherwise, there’s no point.”

During the same podcast, Dax Shepard admitted that he and his wife Kristen Bell “wait for the stink” before bathing their kids. Needless to say, the internet was horrified to learn that these people, who can absolutely afford some of the nicest bathrooms one could have, sometimes refuse to wash.

Check out reactions to his stinky comments below.