According to several reports, a fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 29-year-old adult film star Jake Adams, real name Anthony Estes.

The crash was first reported by KABC, which stated that a motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday afternoon on L.A.’s 101 Freeway near Encino. In the several reports of the accident, Adams’ identity was not stated; However, AVN reports that documentation obtained from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed it as such. Amid the news, friends and family of the actor mourned his death on social media as well, including adult sex merch company Bellesa.

As further shared by AVN, Adams was “well-liked among the adult industry community” and was a favored party host in San Fernando Valley at his home. His last gathering was this past 4th of July weekend where several of his fellow industry members showed face and, now, have poured out thoughts and prayers amid his passing.