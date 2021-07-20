The boys are officially back in town.

Paramount Pictures shared the first official trailer for Jackass Forever on Tuesday, featuring some familiar faces and outrageous moments from the upcoming installment in the stuntman franchise.

The trailer opens with some sentimental archival footage of Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, and the gang before jumping right into scenes from the action-packed, stupidity-stuffed film. From exploding couches to Knoxville flying through a ceiling to a snake bite on the nose, there’s a little bit of everything, including some classic one-liners.