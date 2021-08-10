In a new interview with Jake Hamilton on Jake's Takes, Hugh Jackman finally addressed the rumors swirling this past month about his potential return as Wolverine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in early July, the actor kick-started the rumor mill by sharing an Instagram Story of him together with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who spent time as a producer on the X-Men films that made Jackman a household name. Fans obviously went crazy with speculation. Fans thought maybe Wolverine would return as a cameo in the next Doctor Strange film or that he’d make a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the rumors went into overdrive this past month, Jackman remained mute. However, he now says that nothing has changed and that his time as Wolverine has indeed come to an end.

“I’m hearing about this from you,” the actor told Jake Hamilton, “and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige [which] means it’s probably. no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table.” He went on to say that before he shot Logan that the idea of a potential return was never a part of the conversation.

“Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done.”

You can check out Jackman’s interview up top.