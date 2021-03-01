A man reportedly crashed through the gate to Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills community last week. According to reports, the 24-year-old man did so as part of an alleged attempt to meet Kardashian.

TMZ reported early Monday, citing regional police sources, that the gate-crashing incident in question went down around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday. On-site security is said to have been able to stop the man before he made it “anywhere near” the Kardashian residence, at which point the local sheriff’s office was notified.

Per the Monday morning report, the man is alleged to have told cops he was “going to see Kim” and even (inaccurately, obviously) claimed they were married. Ultimately, the man in question was hit with a trespassing citation and later released.

Complex has reached out to local police for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

Recent news from the Kardashian universe, of course, has centered largely on the fact that Kim recently filed for divorce from Kanye West nearly seven years after the beginning of their marriage. Kardashian formally filed for divorce, per E! News, on Feb. 19 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Both Kardashian and West have declined to publicly address this news, at least at the time of this writing, though plenty of source-citing publications have released a number of updates in the weeks since the divorce was announced.

Roughy a month before the divorce news went public, Kardashian was reported to have sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to City Inc. for $200 million.