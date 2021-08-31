Bel-Air, the much-hyped dramatic reimagining of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has found its Will.

Industry newcomer and West Philly local Jabari Banks will step into the role originated by Will Smith in the new series from Peacock, as announced by both the streamer and Smith himself on Tuesday. Banks, per a press release, graduated from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia last year. When he’s not busy acting, he also flexes his creativity via music.

As previously announced, Peacock has already ordered two seasons of the dramatic take on the classic comedy, which fans will note is actually an adaptation of a viral video (see below) from Morgan Cooper.

“From the deepest parts of my heart, I wanna say congratulations to you,” Smith is seen telling Banks in a clip shared Tuesday.

Reacting to the news, Banks said he’s “ready to bite down” on this potentially life-changing role. According to Banks, he first became aware of the Fresh Prince revival project after his father sent him an article about it.